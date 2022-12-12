Slaven Bilic reveals two key areas Watford need to strengthen in the January transfer window

Watford boss Slaven Bilic has told the Watford Observer that he wants to bolster his options in midfield and out wide in the January transfer window.

Watford boss Bilic will have the chance to make an impact on the squad at Vicarage Road in the January transfer window.

It will be his first chance to do so too after taking over from Rob Edwards after the summer window had been and gone, so it will be hoped that some worthwhile additions can make their way through the door.

Now, before the window opens, the Croatian has been quizzed on where he would like to bolster.

Speaking to the Watford Observer, Bilic answered with no hesitation, stating that he wants to strengthen his options in midfield and out on the wing. Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“Midfield and wings. It’s obvious.

“I have four great centre backs now: we had a point where we had only one senior centre back fit. Today we had two senior centre backs on the bench.

“But in midfield we are extremely short, so short that we had to put Joao Pedro there. Don’t get me wrong, he can do the job there and in many other positions. But you don’t want to be moving your best player further away from the goal.”

Work to do for the Hornets…

As Bilic says, it’s obvious that in midfield and out wide if where the Hornets need to add some new faces.

The change in system under the new boss has meant that movement in the January transfer window was almost inevitable, so it will be interesting to see just who comes through the doors at Vicarage Road, and how many new faces arrive.

Watford will head into the New Year in a decent position considering that this campaign has been a disappointing one to date, so it will be hoped that with some new additions, they can really push towards the automatic promotion spots and stage a fight for an immediate return to the Premier League.

Bilic’s side occupy 5th at the moment, but they’re seven points away from Sheffield United in 2nd.