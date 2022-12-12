Ryan Lowe confirms 21-year-old is free to leave Preston North End in January

Preston North End boss Ryan Lowe has confirmed Adam O’Reilly will be free to leave the club in January following talks with the midfielder.

Preston North End added midfielder O’Reilly to their academy ranks back in July 2017, signing him from Irish side Ringmahon.

Since then, the 21-year-old has spent much of his Deepdale career out on loan, spending spells in non-league football with Hyde United, Stalybridge Celtic and Bamber Bridge before heading back to his native with Waterford and St. Pat’s.

His stay with St. Pat’s proved a big success, starring over 2022 before returning to Preston upon the end of their season.

Now though, with O’Reilly back at the club and the end of his deal just over six months away, Lowe has confirmed that the midfielder will be allowed to head for pastures new in the January transfer window.

Speaking to Lancs Live on his situation, he said:

“We had a good conversation with Adam. He was in last week with his two agents – an English agent and an Irish agent.

“He has done fantastically well and there is no point him coming back with the group, just to not play any games. So, what we’ve said to Ads, is that we’re giving him the opportunity to venture and find a new challenge and a new club.

“We have given him a little bit of time off over Christmas, because he’s not long finished, so he can spend some time with his family and think about what he really needs to do. After Christmas, if he has not sorted anywhere out, he will come back and train.

“But, as for now, his agent thinks it’s the best thing for him to go and find a new chapter somewhere.”

Best for O’Reilly?

With O’Reilly’s contract expiring at the end of the season and a first-team shot under Lowe seemingly not on the cards, it looks as though a move elsewhere could be his best option.

Some fans had hoped he could get a shot at Deepdale after a strong stay in Ireland and at only 21, there’s no doubt that the midfielder has plenty of time to develop and grow further.

However, as Lowe acknowledges himself, there’s no point in stunting O’Reilly’s development by having him watch on from the stands or by putting him back with the U21s. A winter exit allows for a fresh start, so the Irishman will be hoping to make the most of that opportunity after a decent stint with St. Pat’s.