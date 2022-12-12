Paul Heckingbottom reveals position over out of contract Sheffield United favourite’s future

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom has said he wants to see Billy Sharp keep playing and challenged him to prove he’s earned an extended deal with the Blades.

Sheffield United favourite Sharp is quickly approaching the final six months of his contract at Bramall Lane.

His current deal is up in the summer and at 36, question marks do surround his long-term future. He’s found limited game time this season with Oli McBurnie and Iliman Ndiaye the favoured strike partnership, and his first goal only came in the 1-0 win against Huddersfield Town at the weekend.

Now, after Sharp’s game-winning goal, Heckingbottom has been quizzed on his future.

As quoted by Yorkshire Live, the Sheffield United boss has said he would love to see the popular striker continue his playing career beyond the end of this season but said he must prove his worth over the second half of the campaign, saying:

“I want him to play on. I will always encourage him to play.

“It’s down to performance, we all know how ruthless this game is but in terms of him and what he thinks of this place I am sure he would love to finish here, without a doubt. My point is I don’t want that to be this year. I think he should prove his worth, keep challenging himself to play and perform and not think anything other than that.