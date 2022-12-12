Northampton Town keeping tabs on Rangers forward, report claims

Rangers’ loaned out forward Josh McPake is being watched by Northampton Town, the Scottish Daily Express has claimed.

Northampton Town will be hopeful that some fresh arrivals in January can boost their chances of earning promotion from League Two and back into League One.

Jon Brady’s side have fared well so far, sitting in 3rd place after 20 games as the busy festive period nears.

However, it seems the Cobblers have another attacker on their radar, with Rangers’ loaned out talent Josh McPake said to be a player they have watched over recent weeks.

A report from the Scottish Daily Press has said Northampton Town are keen on the Coatbridge-born attacker, who is currently with Scottish Championship side Queen’s Park. He has managed four goals and two assists in 18 games this season, and is claimed to be drawing interest from the Scottish Premier League as well as from the aforementioned Cobblers.

A worthwhile addition?

McPake is still only 21 and it will be hoped that the best years of his career are ahead of him.

His previous spells in England have been pretty underwhelming though. His best return was four goals in 23 games while with League Two side Harrogate Town, but spells with Tranmere Rovers and up in League One with Morecambe didn’t bear much fruit.

A versatile attacker like McPake would give Brady another option out wide, with only Sam Hoskins and Mitch Pinnock the natural wingers available to Brady, although the likes of Josh Eppiah and Louis Appere have featured on the wings before.

McPake’s previously underwhelming spells in England could mean some alternative options could be better additions though.