Long-term Cardiff City absentee suffers new injury setback – still waiting on Bluebirds debut

Cardiff City midfielder Ebou Adams has picked up a new knee issue, manager Mark Hudson has confirmed.

Cardiff City added Adams to their midfield ranks in the summer transfer window but he’s not been able to make an impact on proceedings in South Wales since.

He’s been sidelined through a torn pectoral injury picked up in his first pre-season friendly and still hasn’t made his competitive debut for the club as a result. Now, it has emerged that another issue has emerged for the Gambian.

As quoted by Wales Online, Hudson stated that Adams is now struggling with a knee issue, seemingly ruling out an imminent return to first-team action for the summer signing.

There was no mention of a potential return date or a timescale on his recovery, but it seems unlikely that he’ll be back in action over the busy festive period. Here’s what Hudson had to say:

“Ebou Adams has something in his knee that needs tidying up.

“He has a tiny little flake that was just rubbing away at the tendons. It’s just a clean-up, really. I would have to speak to the physios (about how long it will set him back), but he is going for [the clean-up] today. So I am hoping for some news after.

“But that was just holding him back on the rehab. They found it, which was great. It’ll be just a tidy-up and he will be like a new signing in January as well.”

‘Like a new signing’…

For how well Ryan Wintle has performed in the middle of the park this season, there has been a dilemma regarding who is his best partner.

Adams will be hopeful of proving that he can be the man to start alongside Wintle once returning. It would certainly be a welcome sight for him to have a solid midfield partner in the Bluebirds’ bid to lift them away from the drop zone.

Adams’ athleticism and energy alongside a metronome like Wintle could make for a well-balanced midfield duo. The former Forest Green Rovers man reads the game brilliantly and his defensive ability helps him cut out attacks before they can really get going, so it will be hoped he can prove his ability in the second-tier after flourishing in League Two before his move.