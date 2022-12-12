Liverpool and Everton keen on £2.5m Sunderland talent with Newcastle United previously linked too

Liverpool and Everton have both joined Newcastle United in pursuit of Sunderland starlet Chris Rigg, according to reports.

Rigg, 15, was first linked with a move to Newcastle United earlier in the season.

The Sunderland U18 and England U17 star has been making a splash this year and The Sun linked him with a potential £2.5million move to St James’ Park.

Now though, it’s been revealed (via Daily Express) that Merseyside duo Liverpool and Everton are both keen on Rigg ahead of the January transfer window.

Rigg is yet to make his senior debut for Sunderland but remains a prominent player for the club’s U18 side.

Sunderland currently sit in 11th place of the table and return to Championship action v West Brom later tonight.

1 of 15 Which former EFL boss is in this picture? Paulo Sousa Marco Silva Jose Morais Roberto Di Matteo

Sunderland in a sticky situation…

These kind of transfers are becoming increasingly common in English football, and there’s very little that the selling club can do to prevent the sale.

When Premier League clubs with financial backing take an interest in young players like Rigg who has bags of potential and a relatively small price tag, they’ll happily put the money on the table and the Football League side often kindly accepts, as money in the second tier isn’t comparable to that in the top tier of English football.

For Mowbray and Sunderland then, January could be a testing month in their bid to keep Rigg. And he can’t yet sign a professional contract given his age which could make things a little more difficult.

Still, he’s certainly a player to keep an eye on next year and he could well have a bright future ahead of him.