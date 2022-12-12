Latest Sheffield United news: Liverpool’s current Berge stance emerges, L1 star on the radar + more

Sheffield United made their return to Championship action at the weekend, emerging 1-0 victors over Huddersfield Town thanks to a Billy Sharp strike.

Sheffield United’s weekend win leaves them in 2nd. They’ve built a five-point gap to Blackburn Rovers, who have now lost three of their last four, but they’re still three points away from leaders Burnley despite Sharp’s game-winning goal.

The veteran striker’s future is a topic of interest at Bramall Lane too.

His deal is expiring at the end of the season and at the age of 36, questions are inevitably being asked about his fate beyond the end of this season. One man who wants to see him keep playing is manager Paul Heckingbottom, although the Blades boss told Yorkshire Live that Sharp needs to prove his worth to earn an extended stay.

Sharp’s goal vs Huddersfield Town was his first of the season and his 127th in a Sheffield United shirt.

Elsewhere, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has said that as it stands, Norwegian star Sander Berge doesn’t look to be on Liverpool’s radar.

The midfielder has been linked with a move to Anfield before, but the Italian reporter told Caught Offside that he is not a priority at the moment, with Berge in need of more consistent performances if he’s to earn a move to a top club in the future.

One potential incoming has emerged ahead of January, with Burton Albion’s Terry Taylor reportedly a target.

Football Insider have claimed the Welsh youth international is on the Blades’ radar after a string of strong displays in League One with Dino Maamria’s struggling Brewers.

Elsewhere in the Championship, Neil Critchley has been named as the new QPR manager after Mick Beale left to take charge of Rangers and Sunderland have been linked with Blackburn Rovers’ John Buckley.