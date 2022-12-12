Latest Norwich City news: Canaries keen on Aston Villa man, Scottish international linked + more

Norwich City made a winning return to the Championship on Saturday, beating a stubborn Swansea City side 1-0 in Wales.

Teemu Pukki’s seventh Championship goal of the season was enough to ensure Norwich City all three points on Saturday, moving them up into 4th place of the table as the season’s midway point approaches.

And at the end of last week, Norwich City were linked with a couple of potential January signings on Ryan Porteous and Lamare Bogard.

Hibernian and Scotland defender Porteous sees his contract expire next summer and Championship clubs are seemingly queuing up for his signature.

Reports say that Norwich City are rivalling the likes of Watford, West Brom, and Sunderland for the January signing of Porteous, with Hibs expected to cash in.

Meanwhile, Norwich City are said to be interested in a potential loan deal for Aston Villa’s young defender Bogarde.

Football Insider claim that Dean Smith is keen on raiding his former club for the loan signing of 18-year-old Bogarde, with West Brom also said to be interested.

And on the topic of Villa, Smith revealed that current Villa loanee Aaron Ramsey missed Saturday’s win over Swansea City with a knee injury, but that it doesn’t seem like a serious setback.

Smith has also alluded to his side’s January transfer plans, simply saying (via Pink Un) that the Canaries won’t be too busy in the New Year, so whether moves for Porteous and/or Bogarde come to fruition remains to be seen.

Elsewhere in the Championship, QPR announced the appointment of Neil Critchley as their new head coach yesterday, whilst Sunderland take on West Brom live on Sky Sports later tonight.