L2 club snap up ex-Manchester United talent who was released by Preston in the summer

Northampton Town have completed the signing of former Preston North End and Manchester United man Josh Harrop, it has been confirmed.

Preston North End decided to let go of Harrop in the summer.

It seemed he was set for the exit door during the transfer window but a move failed to transpire and as a result, the Lilywhites decided to release him to search for a new club as a free agent.

The former Manchester United talent has remained out the game since, but it has now been confirmed that he will be back in action after his free agency came to an end after over three months.

As announced on their official website, League Two side Northampton Town have swooped to snap up Harrop on a free.

He has been training with Jon Brady’s side in recent weeks and has now penned a short-term contract, although the exact length of his deal is not disclosed in their announcement.

Untapped potential?

Harrop is now 26 and his career hasn’t quite gone as some had thought after he scored on his Manchester United debut. That ended up being his only appearance for the club though and he has struggled for success since.

The Stockport-born attacking midfielder has endured spells on loan with Ipswich Town and Fleetwood Town and he did play 95 times during his spell with Preston, chipping in with 13 goals and five assists.

His career hasn’t really taken off, but it will be hoped a stay with Northampton Town can get him back on track. He’ll be hoping for regular game time with the Cobblers, who could do with a versatile playmaker like Harrop, who can play on either wing or as an attacking midfielder.