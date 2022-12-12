‘He was immense’ – Blackburn Rovers’ top 3 January signings of the last decade

Blackburn Rovers have often made use of the January transfer window, and this coming January should be no exception.

Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side sit in 3rd place of the Championship table despite a 4-1 defeat at the hands of Preston North End on Saturday.

Inconsistencies remain within this side but Rovers also remain well in the mix for promotion, and Tomasson will surely be eyeing up some January signings to bolster his side’s promotion push.

Here, we look at Blackburn Rovers’ top three January signings of the last decade…

3. Harry Pickering

First up is a more recent signing for Blackburn Rovers, but a very solid one nonetheless.

Pickering was signed from Crewe Alexandra in January 2021 but initially remained on loan with the League One club.

Last season, the young left-back made 32 Championship appearances and he already has 19 to his name this season, having become one of the first names on the Rovers team sheet.

He racked up two goals and two assists last time round, but he’s only managed the one assists so far this season.

2. Rudy Gestede

A throwback name for Rovers fans, Gestede was once a prolific goal-scorer.

He initially joined the club on loan in November 2013 but Rovers made his stay permanent in the following January transfer window, and he scored his first goal for the club on the very same day.

In his two full seasons at the club, the big striker netted 32 Championship goals (12 in the 2013/14 campaign and 20 in the next) before moving on to Aston Villa in 2015.

Now age 34, Gestede is currently a free agent.

“We carried out the game plan to a tee and Rudy Gestede played really well. “He was immense and had a few great opportunities. Unfortunately we just couldn’t convert one,” – Ex-Blackburn boss Gary Bowyer on Gestede after a goalless FA Cup quarter-final tie v Liverpool in 2015 (via Sports Mole).

1. Ben Brereton Diaz

Another name who initially joined on loan but who was quickly made a permanent player, and who is also racking up a nice goal-scoring record for Blackburn Rovers is Brereton Diaz.

Rovers paid a healthy transfer fee to Nottingham Forest for the striker. He initially struggled in a Blackburn shirt too but soon enough, he started to find his scoring touch.

Brereton Diaz has become one of the most lethal and sought-after strikers outside the Premier League with 31 Championship goals since the start of last season.