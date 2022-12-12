‘He leads by example’ – West Brom’s top 3 January signings of the last decade

West Brom look like they could make one or two changes in the upcoming January transfer window, which will be Carlo Corberan’s first as Baggies boss.

His side go up against Sunderland tonight in what will be a tough return to action for West Brom, who sit in 22nd after the weekend’s results.

As we near January and what could be a promising month for West Brom, we look at who we think are the club’s top three January of the last decade…

3. Andy Carroll

Probably a surprise inclusion on this list, but West Brom’s January transfer business over the past 10 years hasn’t been all that good.

Carroll arrived on a free transfer from Reading midway through last season and became a bit of a fan favourite, with three goals in 15 Championship outings for the Baggies.

He gave his all whenever he was on the pitch, having arrived at a difficult time for West Brom following the injury to Daryl Dike.

But Carroll left with the respect of West Brom fans after the club let him go at the end of last season.

2. Darren Fletcher

Although technically signed in February of 2015, Fletcher was a key arrival for West Brom in the winter transfer window of the 2014/15 season.

After his lengthy spell at Manchester United came to an end he took on a new challenge with the Baggies, for whom he went on to make 97 appearances in all competitions and captained the club for much of his stay.

He showed his class when playing for the Baggies and will go down as one of the club’s best free transfers in history.

“It was up to the manager to change the captaincy and Darren has been great since he arrived. He has settled in fantastically well. He has already been getting the lads together so he has done a good job so far. “He hasn’t really changed things. He has just been himself. He leads the lads out, shouts orders and gets us up for games. “When he has settled a bit more, then I’m sure he will further stamp his authority in terms of what he wants at the club. He leads by example and does everything right,” – ex-West Brom man James Morrison on Fletcher (2015).

1. Ahmed Hegazy

Hegazy swapped the Egyptian Premier League for the English Premier League in 2017, but needed no time to adapt to his new surroundings.

He signed for West Brom on loan initially. After immediately impressing though, the club made his stay permanent in the winter of the 2017/18 campaign and Hegazy went on to rack up 101 West Brom appearances in total, across a three-season spell at the club.

The Egyptian international left soon after the start of his fourth campaign at The Hawthorns and currently plays for Saudi side Al-Ittihad.