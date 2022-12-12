‘Fans feel disrespected’ – Paul Ince delivers verdict on Mick Beale’s decision to leave QPR for Rangers

Reading boss Paul Ince has said he understands why QPR fans feel ‘disrespected’ by Mick Beale’s decision to leave for Rangers.

QPR were dealt a hammer blow in November when manager Mick Beale decided to leave the club to return to Scottish Premiership giants Rangers, where he was assistant manager to Steven Gerrard previously.

The decision left plenty of Championship fans shocked and QPR fans were rightly frustrated considering Beale had not long pledged his loyalty to the club after rejecting a move to Wolves.

Now, Reading boss Ince has delivered his verdict while speaking with Lord Ping.

He was full of praise for Beale and wished him the best at Ibrox but admitted he understands why the Loftus Road faithful feel ‘disrespected’. Ince also added that he was surprised Beale rejected a Premier League move beforehand, saying it’s something he ‘would never do’.

He said:

“Michael Beale is a lovely fella and a very good young coach. I understand why QPR fans feel disrespected but maybe it was a job that can’t turn down.

“There’s going to be a lot of pressure for Michael because they’re competing with a very good Celtic team at the moment and he’ll know what will happen if he doesn’t hit the ground running.

“Michael has a very tough job ahead of him so I hope he gets time and money to spend to show what he can do.

“I can’t believe Michael turned down a Premier League job, I would never do that but I’m sure he’s capable of being successful at Rangers and I wish him all the luck in the world.”

Moving on after Beale…

Time has passed since Beale’s departure now and with Neil Critchley now at the QPR helm, the time has come for the club and fans alike to well and truly move on from the controversial saga surrounding their managerial position.

The R’s have a promotion push to revive after four consecutive Championship defeats and it will be hoped that their new boss can push them back up the table after a difficult time at Loftus Road.

Beale’s departure will sting for a while given how popular he had become in such a short time, especially after turning down Wolves to stay. But now, the full focus will be on progressing under a new, promising boss in the form of Critchley.