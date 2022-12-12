Comment: Watford should do all they can to sign this current loan player next summer

Watford currently have four players on loan as they battle for promotion back to the Premier League.

These include Kortney Hause and Keinan Davis, both from Aston Villa, as well as Hamza Choudhury and Hassane Kamara from Leicester City and Udinese respectively.

Three of the four loan players have featured heavily throughout the first half of the season, though Hause’s opportunities have been limited through injury.

The pick of the bunch is certainly Davis, who has led the line brilliantly for the Hornets this season.

Now 24 years of age, the Englishman has spent his entire senior career at Aston Villa where he was at best a bit part player. For the second half of last season he found himself on loan at Nottingham Forest and instantly became a fan favourite at the City Ground.

The same can be said about his time at Vicarage Road so far, where he has impressed in a short space of time.

Whilst his four-goal tally can be scoffed at, there is much more to Davis’ game; the striker is among the best ball-carriers in the league and provides an attacking focal point that Watford have lacked for years.

In a team that struggles to find a way out of the defence it is imperative to have a player that the ball just sticks to, and that’s exactly what Davis brings to the table.

In front of goal he has shown great instincts at times which was demonstrated by his goals against Sunderland and Norwich City.

The forward also found the net in head coach Slaven Bilic’s first game in charge away at Stoke City. He picked up the ball on the left-hand side before driving at the full back and then unleashed a left-footed shot into the bottom corner.

The best of Davis’ Watford goals came against local rivals Luton Town in October. He dispatched Kamara’s low cross with an almost miraculous display of acrobatics to open the scoring early on.

Goals have been lacking in the forward’s career so far but he certainly has the skill-set to improve his return and early signs suggest he will do just that.

Should the Hornets win promotion they would be forced to pay up to £15 million to Aston Villa to secure Davis’ services, but if they stay in the second tier then Watford must do everything they can to keep him at the club.

In recent years Watford have looked to the likes of Andre Gray, Joshua King, and Danny Welbeck among others to provide the goals but none have succeeded, and Davis looks to be the best striker they’ve had since Troy Deeney and Odion Ighalo tore defences apart in 2015/16.