Bradford City see off competition to secure deal for 24-year-old star

Bradford City have announced the signing of Irish centre-back Ciaran Kelly, seeing off competitions for his signature.

Bradford City will be hoping a couple of fresh faces in the right places can help propel them back towards League One football.

Mark Hughes’ side are firmly in the fight for promotion from League Two but they have lost some ground on the division’s top sides in recent weeks, with back-to-back defeats leaving them six points away from the top three and down in 7th place.

Now though, it has been announced that the Bantams have made early progress on their winter transfer plans.

As confirmed on the club’s official website, 24-year-old centre-back Kelly has agreed to join the club from Irish outfit Bohemians. He has put pen to paper on a two-and-a-half-year deal at Valley Parade, joining after his deal expired upon the end of their season.

Speaking on Kelly’s addition, Hughes said that the defender had ‘attracted a lot of interest’ from other clubs at the level but was ‘set’ on joining Bradford City.

1 of 15 Which former EFL boss is in this picture? Paulo Sousa Marco Silva Jose Morais Roberto Di Matteo

Ready for the move to the EFL…

Kelly’s entire career to date has been spent in his native, with the exception of a short stint on loan with Ballymena in Northern Ireland during the 2020/21 campaign.

He’s played a vast amount of football in the Irish Premier Division and it seems the right time to come over to these shores for a new challenge, so it will be hoped he can have a positive impact on proceedings with Bradford City.

The Lucan-born defender describes himself as a confident player on the ball as well as a tough-tackler when required, so it will be hoped the left-footed ace can cement his place in Hughes’ side and push them back towards the automatic promotion fight upon his arrival.