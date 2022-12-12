‘At the moment…’ – Insider makes transfer revelation regarding Liverpool and Sheffield United

Fabrizio Romano says that Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge is no longer a priority for Liverpool.

Liverpool have been linked with Sheffield United and Norway midfielder Berge for some time now.

The Reds have had an on and off interest over the past couple of years and last summer, those links were reignited in the media with Chelsea also said to have taken an interest in the 24-year-old.

But speaking to Caught Offside, transfer guru Romano said of Berge’s Sheffield United future:

“At the moment it’s quiet situation, nothing imminent or advanced with any big club.

“He was on Liverpool’s list two years ago, now it’s gone quiet and priorities are different. I think he’s very good player but needs to be more consistent to get a top move.”

Berge made his return from injury in the Blades’ 1-0 win over Huddersfield Town last time out – his 13th league appearance of the season and his 65th total league appearance for Sheffield United since arriving in January 2020.