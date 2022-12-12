3 Tom Cannon alternatives Sheffield Wednesday should consider amid Everton starlet links

Sheffield Wednesday were linked with a move for Everton’s young striker Tom Cannon over the weekend.

Sheffield Wednesday are said to have their eyes on the young Irishman, with reporter Alan Nixon stating that the Owls are alongside Fleetwood Town in eyeing the promising striker.

However, it could be wise for Darren Moore and co to weigh up some alternative options just in case.

So, with that in mind, here are three Premier League strikers Sheffield Wednesday should consider as well…

Reyes Cleary – West Brom

18-year-old forward Cleary has been one of the Premier League 2’s standout performers in the early stages of the season, netting 11 goals in seven games for West Brom’s U21s.

He’s earned a few senior outings but after proving himself as one of the Baggies’ top youngsters, a shot on the first-team stage seems inevitable. Cleary is a powerful forward for his age and could provide a good alternative to the Owls’ current options.

Evan Ferguson – Brighton and Hove Albion

Ferguson is another player who has already proven their talents in the Premier League 2. He’s been linked with a Championship loan move but he could have a better shot at more minutes in League One.

The 18-year-old Irishman has scored 18 goals in 39 games for Brighton’s U21s and has even notched up a goal and two assists in five senior outings. The fact he’s already made his senior debut for the Republic of Ireland goes to show just how much promise Ferguson possesses too.

Dylan Stephenson – Newcastle United

If Moore would prefer an option who can play in a range of attacking roles, Newcastle United talent Stephenson could be a solid option. He many plays as a striker, but he can be deployed on the left and right-hand side as well.

The Ashington-born talent has been a prolific scorer for the Magpies’ academy sides, netting 20 in 39 for their U18s and 19 in 56 for the U21s, and with that much youth game time under his belt, some senior game time could be best for him.