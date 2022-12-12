3 immediate challenges facing Neil Critchley at QPR

QPR named Neil Critchley as their new boss yesterday.

He replaces Michael Beale who left for Rangers last month and many QPR fans are excited to see how Critchley will fare, and optimistic that he will prospect in west London.

The former Liverpool coach made a name for himself with Blackpool whom he guided to promotion from League One in 2021.

He left the Seasiders to replace Beale as Steven Gerrard’s no.2 at Aston Villa but he wasn’t there for very long.

Now with a new and difficult job ahead of him, we look at three immediate challenges facing Critchley at QPR…

Drop in form…

QPR suffered a 3-0 defeat at home to Burnley yesterday – their fourth-straight defeat in the Championship.

They remain in 9th place of the table though and so not all hope is lost in their bid for promotion. But they’re quickly falling behind the promotion chasing pack and there’s a lot of teams around them who are starting to come good.

For Critchley, the very first challenge he faces is halting this poor run of form. He has a week before his first game in charge which is a trip to Preston North End – a very tough first game for Critchley, whose players may be low on confidence given the recent run of results.

January dilemmas…

QPR have a few players who’ve attracted some transfer interest ahead of January – Ilias Chair and Seny Dieng being the main two. But they also have a few players who the club might be keen to move on in the New Year.

Names like George Thomas and Macauley Bonne spring to mind, though Critchley will want to make his own opinion on these type of fringe players ahead of January, and that could well see the pair stay at QPR until next summer.

For the players and for the club’s wage budget, that might not be such a good thing. But Critchley needs to, and of course will, run the rule over all of his players before making any decisions on their futures.

And contract dilemmas…

Similarly with the transfer dilemmas discussed above, QPR also need to pay a bit of attention to those whose contracts expire next summer.

Chris Willock is out of contract but the club can extend his stay by a further year, then names like Luke Amos and Leon Balogun are amongst those out of contract in 2023.

Beale will have had his own opinion on these players’ futures and Critchley again will need time to formulate his own.

But given the instability caused by Beale’s departure, and the drop in form which is making another season in the Championship look like more of a reality, players like Willock could well be considering their future.

It’s a tough job for Critchley to come into and at a really tough point in the season. But QPR is a team with bags of potential and a really great coach in Critchley – a win on Saturday will change the mood at QPR instantly.