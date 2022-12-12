3 Dan Barlaser alternatives Middlesbrough should consider amid links to Rotherham United star

Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick will be hoping that he can push Boro towards the Championship play-offs with the help of some new additions in the January transfer window.

Middlesbrough have already been linked with one eye-catching target in the form of Dan Barlaser too.

The former Newcastle United midfielder has been a huge hit with Rotherham United and is once again performing at a high level in the Championship. His deal is up in the summer too, so a winter move could be on the cards.

However, given the unpredictability of the transfer window, it could be wise for Boro to consider some alternatives. Here. we put forward three players who could be solid options…

Thom Haye – Heerenveen

Like Barlaser, Haye can be deployed as a defensive midfielder or further forward in a central midfield role. He dictates the play well from deep and provides threat from dead-ball situations too.

The 27-year-old’s contract with Heerenveen is up in 2024 and after some starring performances in the Eredivisie, the chance to fight for a place in the Premier League under the management of a former midfield star in Carrick could be a tempting offer.

George Dobson – Charlton Athletic

If Boro want to consider a cheaper, domestic option, then Dobson could be one worth considering.

He’s been a standout performer for Charlton Athletic in League One and he looks to have earned a shot in the Championship. The former Arsenal and Sparta Rotterdam youngster has developed well since a challenging time with Sunderland and could be a shrewd pickup for Carrick to develop.

Adem Zorgane – RSC Charleroi

At 22, Zorgane is the youngest player of the three and could be the most intriguing.

The Algerian midfielder can play as a defensive, central or attacking midfielder thanks to his well-rounded skillset and isn’t afraid to pick out long and through balls or drive the ball forward himself. He’s got his best years ahead of him and could be deserving of a shot at a higher level after impressing in Belgium