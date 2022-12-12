3 Clark Robertson replacements Portsmouth should consider amid Derby County rumours

Portsmouth centre-back Clark Robertson has been a mainstay for Danny Cowley’s side since joining in 2021.

Portsmouth snapped up the defender after his contract with Rotherham United expired after the 2020/21 campaign and since then, he’s become a regular in the starting XI.

He’s assumed the captain’s armband this season but reports claimed earlier this month that Paul Warne is keen on bringing him to Derby County after working with him at the AESSEAL New York Stadium.

With that in mind, here are three alternatives Portsmouth should have in mind in case…

Kell Watts – Newcastle United

Watts is currently on loan with Peterborough United but he’s not been able to get into the side after initially struggling with injury, so you have to think he’d be heading for somewhere new this January.

He could be an ideal replacement for Robertson as he’s another left-footed centre-back. It would be a surprise to see him break into Eddie Howe’s side despite the fact he’s highly-rated at St. James’ Park, so Portsmouth could be wise to line up a winter swoop if Robertson departs.

Charlie Goode – Brentford

Goode is down the pecking order with Brentford and has been since their promotion to the Premier League.

He’s a proven star at EFL level after thriving with Northampton Town before earning his move to the Bees but to kick his career back into action, a move away from the club could be for the best. He’s comfortable in a back four or back three and could thrive in League One, though as a 27-year-old in the Premier League, it could be ambitious financially.

Alex Iacovitti – Ross County

Formerly of Nottingham Forest, Iacovitti has become a mainstay since moving up to Scotland with Ross County.

He’s another left-footed centre-back and has proven himself as a goal threat from the back, managing 11 goals in 96 games for Ross County. His deal is up at the end of this season and could be a cheaper option for Portsmouth to consider if they need to replace Robertson.