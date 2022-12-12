19-year-old reveals Manchester United’s current stance on possible recall from Birmingham City loan

Birmingham City loan ace Hannibal Mejbri has said he has heard nothing from Manchester United over a possible January return to Old Trafford.

Birmingham City maintained their link with Manchester United over the summer by recruiting talented Tunisian midfielder Mejbri on loan for the 2022/23 campaign.

Since then, the 19-year-old has played 16 Championship games for the Blues. He’s chipped in with two assists since making a place in the starting XI his own and earned a place in Tunisia’s World Cup squad.

As often is the case with loan players though, speculation of a winter return to his parent club has circulated ahead of January.

Now, Mejbri has revealed the current standing regarding his St. Andrew’s loan.

As quoted by Birmingham Live, the Manchester United loanee was insistent that his loan spell is for the entire season and said that the Red Devils are yet to raise anything about a winter recall despite in conversations they have after every match.

He said:

“I came here for the season. We [Man Utd] speak after every game – and for the moment nothing.

“I am enjoying playing for this club, I enjoy the fans, now we just need to work on the small details to be a better team.

“We are strong defensively and now we have to work on small details to be better offensively. My only objective at the moment with Birmingham is the top six, the rest will come after the holiday.”

1 of 20 Which currently Birmingham City player wears the shirt number 23? Jonathan Leko Harlee Dean Jobe Bellingham Emmanuel Longelo

Fingers crossed…

It seems that it would be best for all parties if Mejbri sees out the season with Birmingham City. He’s a popular figure among supporters and has proven himself at this level, earning a spot in John Eustace’s starting XI after initially sitting out on the bench in the early stages of his loan.

Unless there are plans for him to go straight back into the first-team at Manchester United, it seems best that he keeps on picking up regular game time with the Blues.

He’s shown he’s enjoying his time at the club and he cuts a popular figure among supporters, so it will be hoped that the Premier League club don’t have any plans to cut his loan spell short this winter.