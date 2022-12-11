Watford keeping tabs on prolific non-league starlet

Watford are keeping tabs on non-league hotshot striker Ezio Touray, Alan Nixon has reported on his Patreon.

The Italian-born striker is currently on the books at Basingstoke Town, who play their trade in the Isthmian League South Central division.

The 6′ 4″ striker signed for the Stoke this summer after impressing in trials. He arrived from Reading City FC where he scored 37 goals in just 24 games.

That level of goalscoring seems to have alerted Slaven Bilic’s Watford side, with Nixon saying the Hornets are now looking at the youngster.

Watford currently sit 6th in the Championship table, just in the play-off spots. They have an array of attacking talent that has seen them score 28 goals so far this season. Nixon’s new claims suggest that the Hornets are looking to add to this threat and are interested in 19-year-old Touray, whose career started out in his native Italy.

As mentioned above, his move to England has brought goals and his 37 goals for Reading City saw him score in every match that season.

He currently has seven goals to his name this season for Basingstoke Town, who sit 4th in the table.

An intriguing link…

It is unlikely that Watford will be looking at a move for Touray to throw him in at the deep end of the Championship.

Often players such as him are seen as a development project and guided through the age groups when clubs bring them in.

The Hornets have already done this with multiple players before, often recruiting talented youngsters before they appear on the radars of bigger clubs, giving them a chance to develop them and, eventually, make a healthy profit on them in the transfer market, so it will be interesting to see if Touray becomes one of the latest off the press at Vicarage Road.

His goal record at such a young age certainly can’t be discounted, so Touray might be a name to keep an eye out for this winter.