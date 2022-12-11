Swansea City ready to battle Championship rivals in chase for Premier League starlet

According to Alan Nixon, Swansea City are set for a battle with Hull City over former Derby County man Malcolm Ebiowei.

19-year-old Ebiowei made the breakthrough at Derby County, shining in their relegation from the Championship last season. After relegation was confirmed, the right-sided flyer was snapped up by Premier League side Crystal Palace.

Since his arrival at Selhurst Park, he has only managed three Premier League appearances, totaling 31 minutes.

He also has two Carabao Cup appearances for the Eagles and two goals in three Premier League 2 games.

Initially finding his feet with Arsenal’s youth set-up, Ebiowei left the Londoners for Rangers in February 2020.

In September 2021, the talented teen was snapped up by Derby County and soon starred in their U18s. Seven goals and an assist in eight games saw him bumped up to first-team duties. And after shining in his 16 games for the Rams – scoring one goal and registering two assists – he moved to the Premier League with Patrick Viera’s Palace outfit.

However, now lacking in game time and Premier League exposure, Nixon says that Swansea City and Hull City are set to fight it out over his loan capture when the January window opens.

Swansea City’s interest in the youngster comes on the back of recent reports that Hull City are keen to sign Ebiowei and that a loan move was under discussion with Palace.

A tug of war awaits?

For either side, a move for Ebiowei would be a definite move in the right direction.

He showed during his brief time with Derby County in the Championship that he can handle this level of competition.

Both Hull City and Swansea City would benefit from having the talented 19-year-old on board as they contend with the second half of their 2022/23 Championship campaigns.

It would also benefit both Ebiowei himself and Crystal Palace. He would get regular first-team action at a decent level and the Eagles would get to see his continued development.