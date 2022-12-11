‘Starting to come to life’ – Sunderland v West Brom prediction: The72

Sunderland host West Brom in Championship action on Monday night.

Sunderland made their return to Championship football a week ahead of the rest and did so in impressive fashion.

They defeated play-off hopefuls Millwall 3-0, putting in a fantastic second-half display in front of the home faithful to close the gap on the top-six. They’ll be hoping of a similar result this weekend too having won three of their last four Championship games now.

West Brom are a team on their own rise as well though. Carlos Corberan has the Baggies moving in the right direction after a terrible start to the season, guiding them to three consecutive wins.

They’re still perched perilously at the bottom end of the table, but given the tightly-packed nature of the league this season, they could make a serious rise up the division if they continue in this vein of form.

Now, ahead of Monday’s tie, a handful of our writers have made their score predictions…

James Ray

“Both sides should come into this one feeling confident of their chances, and it makes it a tough one to predict.

“This is a real test for both sides and could be telling as fans try to work out just where these teams will end up come May.

“Sunderland look so much better off now that they have a natural striker on the pitch and the supporting cast are starting to come to life too. West Brom are on the march though, and given the quality in their ranks, they could still be a play-off dark horse with Corberan at the helm.

“I can’t split the two, so I’m going for an entertaining draw.”

Score prediction: Sunderland 2-2 West Brom

Luke Phelps

“This is a really tough game for both sides – Sunderland looked rejuvenated in their game v Millwall and West Brom look likewise under Corberan.

“The break will have done a world of good for West Brom who will come out of it drilled and ready to work their way up the table.

“But at the Stadium of Light, in front of a packed out stadium and the Sky cameras, I too an finding it hard to split the teams.

“I’ll go for a draw as well.”

Score prediction: Sunderland 1-1 West Brom