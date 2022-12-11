Sheffield Wednesday keen on Everton prodigy, trusted reporter claims

Sheffield Wednesday are among the sides keen on Everton striker Tom Cannon, reporter Alan Nixon has said on his Patreon.

Sheffield Wednesday are on a march back to Championship football but in their bid to push one of Ipswich Town or Plymouth Argyle out of the top-two, they could do with some fresh faces this January.

Darren Moore has built a strong squad but a couple new additions in the right areas could really help them kick on.

Now, as per Nixon on his Patreon, one player they have identified as a target is Everton striker Cannon.

The Owls are said to be considering a loan move for the Irish starlet, who has been in prolific form for the Toffees’ youth academy again this season. He’s managed 10 goals and two assists in 16 games across all competitions, and the time could have come for him to test his talents on the first-team stage.

A worthwhile addition?

Sheffield Wednesday’s attacking ranks are among the strongest in the division. With Michael Smith, Lee Gregory, Mallik Wilks, Josh Windass and Callum Paterson all options up top, they’re pretty well stocked in that department too.

Speculation has circulated over Paterson’s future ahead of January though and Windass is deployed in attacking midfield more often than not, so another out-and-out striker in the form of Cannon could be a worthwhile addition.

He’s a talented goalscorer who plays almost solely as a centre-forward and it will be really intriguing to see how he fares when given the chance on the senior stage, but it remains to be seen if he gets that shot with Wednesday or elsewhere, with Fleetwood Town also said to be interested.