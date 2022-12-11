Burnley talent being eyed for future international call-up, Nixon reveals

Alan Nixon has revealed on his Patreon that Brazil are taking a look at Burnley’s talented defender Vitinho.

Vitinho made a name for himself in his homeland with Cruzeiro before being snapped up by Belgian side Cercle Brugge in July 2018.

After four years with the Belgians, he moved to Burnley to become a part of Vincent Kompany’s side.

Now, Nixon says that Brazil are taking an interest in the 23-year-old with a view to a future call-up.

Brazil exited the World Cup earlier this week, losing on penalties to Croatia. It seems they’re turning attentions to the future after their latest heartbreak and are looking at Belo Horizante-born Vitinho.

The four-times capped Brazil U20 international has shown composure in switching to the demands of the Championship.

He’s taken the transition to England football in his stride, managing two goals and one assist in 20 appearances while making the starting spot his own under Kompany’s management.

He has also shown a growing composure at Turf Moor and that seems to have not gone unnoticed by the Brazilian national side and their selectors.

A future at the top?

Vitinho has shown that he has the potential and capabilities to make himself a fixture in the Championship and maybe even move.

The 23-year-old has indeed made his mark and that has not gone unnoticed it seems, with Brazil eyeing him as a possible future addition to their international ranks.

Primarily a right-back, Vitinho has played on the opposite side of the Clarets’ backline as well as featuring as both a right and left-sided midfielder. That level of versatility is something that is often valued in the Brazilian national side’s set-up, with players being comfortable in a number of positions.

That could work in Vitinho’s favour as he bids to forge an international career with his home country.