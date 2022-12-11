3 Sheffield United youngsters to watch out for in 2023

Sheffield United currently sit in 2nd place in the Championship table, just two points behind league leaders Burnley.

Manager Paul Heckingbottom will certainly be keen to strengthen his team’s position in the automatic promotion spots after a successful first half of the 2022/23 campaign.

United though have been plagued with injuries throughout the last two Championship seasons and with academy graduates Iliman Ndiaye and Rhys Norrington-Davies making huge impacts in the first-team, Heckingbottom will surely be looking to his academy once again if the Blades’ injury crisis continues.

United’s academy has produced a number of gems over the last few decades with multiple players who were made at Shirecliffe going on to feature regularly in the Premier League and internationally, with Phil Jagielka, Kyle Walker, and Harry Maguire perhaps the most notable of these.

And here are three young Blades who will be hoping their careers follow similar paths…

Oliver Arblaster

Arblaster is an 18-year-old midfielder who has progressed through the Blades’ academy since joining as a child. The Englishman was a success for United’s youth sides having recently captained the U18s to the Professional Development League title.

Working under Heckingbottom in his previous role in the academy, Arblaster has clearly caught the Blades boss’ eye, as he made his professional debut starting for United in their 1-0 Carabao Cup defeat against West Bromwich Albion in August 2022.

Arblaster has been an unused substitute in multiple Championship matches this season making his full league debut at Cardiff City where he completed 45 minutes before being brought off. A truly gifted talent, the midfielder will be confident in his chances of more appearances this campaign.

William Osula

Osula is a pacy, powerful 19-year-old striker who signed for the Blades from Copenhagen’s youth team in 2018. He made his professional debut in March 2022 in United’s 0-0 draw with Blackpool.

After going on to make more appearances for United last season Osula showed enough promise to secure a season-long loan move to Derby County where he’s shone almost immediately – in his full League One debut the Dane scored two goals v Accrington Stanley.

Osula will be keen to continue his scoring form for Derby and earn a place in Heckingbottom’s squad for the following season.

Ismaila Coulibaly

Another midfielder, Coulibaly is a 21-year-old Malian who was brought in from Norwegian club Sarpsborg 08 in 2020. He was then sent out on loan to K. Beerschot V.A. and was a success there, hitting five goals in 42 appearance before returning in 2022.

However, the youngster’s progress has been hampered since his arrival with knee surgery putting him out of action for the foreseeable future. Despite this setback, Coulibaly will definitely be looking to finally make his mark for the Blades upon his return.