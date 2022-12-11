3 Salford City youngsters to watch in 2023

Salford City are currently sat just outside the League Two play-off places in a season which has seen change at the top, as last month Nicky Butt replaced fellow co-owner Gary Neville as the club’s CEO.

Despite this change at boardroom level, the club’s ambitions remain the same as manager Neil Wood looks to guide the Ammies to the third tier for the first time in their history in his first season in charge.

Here, we look at three players who could get a chance to help with the promotion push at the Peninsula Stadium in the second half of the season…

Marcus Dackers

Salford City’s goal tally is currently the lowest in the top half of League Two, with Brandon Thomas-Asante still the club’s top scorer this season with five despite having left for West Bromwich Albion on deadline day.

The need for goals could lead to opportunities for 19-year-old forward Dackers, who has spent time on loan at Southend United, where he featured against promotion chasers Chesterfield and Wrexham, scoring against the former on debut.

Having previously represented Wales at U16 and U17 level, it seems to be only a matter of time before Dackers gets his opportunity in the EFL.

Matt Sargent

Another Welsh youth international, midfielder Sargent joined Salford City in October 2020 from Wrexham, where he made his senior debut in 2019, aged 17.

Two months later he made his Ammies debut in the Papa John’s Trophy against Leicester City’s U23s. Last season, he made two further appearances in the competition in between various loan spells.

After joining Chester on loan in March this year, he caught the attention when he scored just 87 seconds into his debut. That goal scoring ability from the middle of the park is always a valuable asset and could land him a future in Salford City’s first-team.

Adam Porter

Although currently on loan at Truro City, 20-year-old Porter is no stranger to the EFL. He spent 14 years on the books of Stoke City, making his senior debut in a Carabao Cup tie against Fleetwood Town in October 2021.

It was with the Potters that Porter showed his leadership qualities, captaining the club at every youth level and helping the U18s reach the Premier League Cup final.

Porter joined Salford City last summer after being let go by Stoke City and the midfielder will be hoping a successful loan spell catches the eye of his parent club, with Truro themselves currently challenging for promotion.