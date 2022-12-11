3 Huddersfield Town youngsters to watch out for in 2023

Huddersfield Town currently sit rock bottom of the Championship and is four points off safety.

Huddersfield Town’s new boss Mark Fotheringham will be hoping his side can find some form after the World Cup break and push up the table, guiding the squad to Championship safety in the process.

Fotheringham will be looking to keep the Terriers in the Championship this season, then push on in the next should they stay up. To do this, he may need the help of some players who are currently not in the first-team setup

The Terriers clearly have plenty of potential amongst their current crop of young players and here are three we think may make a breakthrough in 2023.

Pat Jones

The dynamic Welsh winger made a name for himself amongst Town fans for his appearances for the ‘B’ team as well as exciting flashes when coming off the bench.

The 19-year-old Welsh U21 international made his senior debut for Huddersfield Town in 2021, where he started the 3-2 FA Cup defeat to Plymouth Argyle. Jones impressed on his debut but rarely featured again under Carlos Corberan’s time at the club.

Stockport-born Jones, who has struggled with injury and illness combined this season, thrust himself into the spotlight in August when he scored a solo consolation away at Norwich City. Jones showed all of his class in one flash of brilliance as he dribbled 30 yards with the ball before finishing well from the edge of the area.

Jones needs to find full fitness before he can really impose himself into Fotheringham’s first-team, however it is clear to see that there is clear potential in the Welshman.

Brahima Diarra

Born in Paris in 2003, 19-year-old Brahima Diarra is perhaps one of the most exciting young talents yet to really make a consistent impression on the first-team at Huddersfield Town.

Picked up from Athletic Club de Boulonge-Billancourt in 2019 and signing his first professional deal a year later, Diarra spent the second half of the 2021/22 season on loan at Harrogate Town where he made 14 appearances and scored one goal for the Suphurites.

The Frenchman has the potential to have a big 2023 ahead of him as a player of his style is exactly what Huddersfield Town are crying out for in midfield.

Loick Ayina

19-year-old French centre-half Loick Ayina followed his long-time friend Diarra to Yorkshire after Huddersfield Town moved quickly to secure the promising pair.

Ayina signed a long-term professional contract in 2021 after playing a remarkable 47 games across three age groups, being a virtual ever present feature.

A powerful, ball-playing centre back, Ayina could find 2023 is his breakthrough year due to the ageing centre-back options that Fotheringham has at his disposal.