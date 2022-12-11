3 Coventry City youngsters to watch out for in 2023

With two academy graduates currently in Qatar for the World Cup, Coventry City are known to have a fair few hidden gems in their youth ranks.

Josh Eccles and Jack Burroughs have both been in and around the first-team this season too, making the step up from academy football to the Championship.

With Mark Robins’ side currently under a transfer embargo, we look at three players who could be next to breakthrough into the first-team in 2023…

Ryan Howley

The Wales U19 international has been tipped for success since he signed his first professional contract just a day after his 17th birthday.

After making his professional debut in August 2021, the Nuneaton-born midfielder went on to win the EFL Championship Apprentice of the Season for the 2021/22 season. And, out of the current crop of U21 players, most supporters would back Howley to be one to make the step up in the near future.

Jay McGrath

One player that goes under the radar for the U21s side is captain Jay McGrath.

With both Jonathan Panzo and Callum Doyle’s loans expiring at the end of the season, McGrath could be the perfect replacement for the left-side of defence. The 19-year-old also provides cover for left-back too, and that versatility could be of great value to Robins in the future.

The defender is currently proving his worth out on loan at Alfreton Town. However, it might not be long before he’s knocking on the door of the Sky Blues’ senior side.

Josh Reid

After signing for an undisclosed fee from Ross County two years ago, Reid has spent the majority of his Coventry City spell in the U21s.

Despite making his Scottish Premiership debut at 18 years old and going on to make 20 appearances, Reid has been limited to just one EFL cup appearance in 2021.

With Jake Bidwell being the only out-and-out left back at the club, it’s hard to see any reason as to why Reid can’t make the step up soon after plenty of time acclimatising to the English game with Coventry City.