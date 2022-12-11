3 Burton Albion youngsters to watch out for in 2023

It has been a tough season for Burton Albion, who sit 23rd in League One, five points from safety.

However, it seems the Brewers are slowly turning a corner under new manager Dino Maamria.

As January looms, money isn’t easy to come by for Burton Albion, who must spend wisely with what they have. They may want to look at youngsters already on the books at the Pirelli Stadium.

Although the club isn’t known for breeding much home grown talent, maybe Maamria can change the landscape and look at the clubs youngster before hitting the market. Here, we look at three youngsters who could breakthrough in 2023…

Callum Hawkins

The still young goalkeeper Hawkins has been in and around the first-team squad getting vital experience over the past few seasons.

With the Brewes leaking a lot of goals so far this season and first and second choice Ben Garrett and Viljami Sinasolo not always looking so comfortable, Hawkins’ chance could be round the corner.

Hawkins is currently on loan at National League North side Leamington Spa and has kept eight clean sheets in the league and received high praise from both his loan and parent clubs. He is one Brewers fans should familiarise themselves with in the long run.

Thierry Latty-Fairweather

A name that has been heard around the Pirelli as a big prospect since pre-season, Latty-Fairweather could be a good addition to Maamria’s squad over the next year.

The strong, athletic full-back on paper has a lot of attributes that could suit League One. He featured a lot under former boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink during pre-season, and it was the first real glimpse fans got at a player who had been showing real quality in academy football the season before.

Latty-Fairweather is currently out getting valuable senior football experience in the National League North at Hereford United, impressing both going forward and at the back. Bringing him back to Staffordshire in January could give the Brewers a different dynamic as they look for League One survival.

Jakub Niemcyzk

One of the view youngsters that has featured on a league bench for the Brewers this term, Niemcyzk is a talented forward with bags of energy who has unfortunately had his bad run of injuries over the last year.

His loan at Belper Town last season raised eyebrows, impressing with good goal contributions. Unfortunately, his time at the club was cut short due to a nasty ACL injury. He had made it back for pre-season and has been on the lips of Maamria and a first-team chance could be on the horizon.