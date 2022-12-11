3 Bristol Rovers youngsters to watch out for in 2023

Bristol Rovers are currently 15th in the League One table as the busy festive schedule nears.

Joey Barton will be happy with how his side has coped on their return to League One but one major complaint from the supporters has been a lack of depth in key positions on the pitch.

Barton has talked about bleeding through the next crop of Rovers youngsters and has already delivered on his promise to the Gasheads, with academy graduates like Luca Hoole becoming prominent first-team players.

Bristol Rovers have always had a successful academy and here are three more current youth team players that could make the breakthrough into the first-team in 2023.

Harvey Greenslade

The 18-year-old striker has been a goal machine during his youth career and even made the matchday squad for Rovers in two out of their three Papa John’s Trophy group stage fixtures.

The centre forward, who can also play off either wing, is currently on loan at Chippenham Town in the sixth tier of English football as the club were keen for Greenslade to gain valuable first-team minutes consistently. However, looking to the long-term, it could be beneficial to have the young striker in and around the senior squad sooner rather than later.

Ryan Jones

Rovers signed Jones as an 18-year-old in October 2020 after a string of impressive performances for non-league side Weston Super-Mare.

The versatile full-back began to make an impression to Gasheads last season with a goal and assist in the Papa John’s Trophy defeat to Exeter City. However, he has only had a string of substitute appearances and loan spells since then.

Currently at Hungerford Town on loan, it is clear to most that Jones will be able to make the step up into the Rovers’ first-team and Barton has already stated that he is a fan of the 20-year-old’s work rate.

It may not be long before Jones is recalled to the Rovers squad and is again a part of the team on a matchday.

Jerry Lawrence

Lawrence’s name was that few Bristol Rovers fans had heard of before the summer but the youngster’s performances in pre-season meant that there was increased interest in his development. The box-to-box midfielder has had a year to remember already, making his professional debut earlier this season and registering his first assist as well.

Lawrence has also been a regular in the matchday squad and with injuries and poor form hampering other Rovers midfielders, and it may not be long before Lawrence is given a run of games to state his claim to become a regular in the first-team.