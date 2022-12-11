3 Barnsley youngsters to watch out for in 2023

Barnsley are performing well in League One, with four impressive wins in-a-row for Michael Duff’s side before the World Cup.

Duff has just been named League One Manager of the Month for November too.

He’s setting the foundations for a brighter Barnsley future, and the Tykes have good history of bringing youngsters through; John Stones, Marc Roberts, and Mason Holgate to name a few.

And Barnsley have some real talent in their academy right now, many of whom will look towards securing a first-team spot in the near future.

Here we look at three Barnsley youngsters to watch out for in 2023…

Aiden Marsh

The Barnsley-born striker is the latest talent to emerge from the club’s successful academy system. Aiden Marsh has made 11 appearances over the past two seasons, mainly featuring as a substitute late on in games. But he is yet to seal his starting spot for Barnsley.

This season he’s spent some time on loan with National League club Scunthorpe United and made three appearances before a serious injury cut his spell short.

Marsh is back training and will hope to challenge for a position on the team-sheet in the next calendar year.

Fabio Jalo

Another striker showcasing his talents is 17-year-old Fabio Jalo. Jalo has featured sporadically for the first-team, mainly in the final ten minutes of a game as a substitute. He has surged through the levels of the academy and is first choice striker for the U21s.

Barnsley currently only have James Norwood and Devante Cole as senior strikers and any injuries for them could mean a proper chance for Jalo in the first-team.

The hectic festive season could be a chance for Jalo to show his talents and hopefully provide him with more minutes in the New Year and beyond.

Joe Ackroyd

Another local lad from Pontefract, Joe Ackroyd has not yet enjoyed the exposure to the first-team that both Marsh and Jalo have had this season.

Ackroyd has made two first-team appearances this season, but both came in the Papa John’s Trophy and he’s only been an unused substitute in League One fixtures.

He joined Northern Premier League side Guiseley in September in the hope of more first-team action, so he should hopefully be ready to fight for a first team spot in 2023.