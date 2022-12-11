2 Wycombe Wanderers youngsters to watch out for in 2023

Wycombe Wanderers have been known for having more experienced players down the years.

Whilst they still do have that to their disposal, there has been much more of a mix in youth and experience in recent times.

Since 2012, the Blues originially had no youth set-up after their academy setup was shut down during a difficult time for the club and they were ultimately saved by a fan takeover. However, the new ownership of Rob Couhig also meant a new youth development setup was put in place in the form of a B team, similar to that at Brentford and Huddersfield Town.

With this brings more space for new players, and more specifically younger players who could go on to be the next big thing.

Here, we look at two Wycombe Wanderers youngsters to watch out for in 2023…

Chris Forino

Forino dropped out of University in order to play for the Chairboys, and so far it is a decision he has not regretted. Forino played a vital role during a defensive crisis for Wycombe Wanderers last season as they reached the play-off final.

During this time he exelled in the Chairboys backline, heading in his first goal in the FA Cup last season against Hartlepool United.

With injury keeping him out the squad since the start of November, Forino will hope to make 2023 his best year yet at Adams Park.

Connor Parsons

Parsons is another prospect in the newly formed Wycombe B team but has had limited game time in Buckinghamshire. Also formerly of Norwich City’s academy, he joined the Chairboys in 2021 after a stint in Iceland.

During his time at Adams Park, he has racked up lots of experience in the National League, with loan spells at Notts County, Bromley and Solihull Moors on his CV.

Whilst he has yet to play a league game for the club, Parsons is definitely one to keep an eye on next year and in the future.