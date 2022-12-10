‘They could start to slip away’ – QPR v Burnley prediction: The72

QPR host Burnley in the Championship on Sunday afternoon.

QPR come into this weekend’s clash with the Clarets still managerless after losing Mick Beale to Rangers during the break.

They were on a poor run of form coming into the World Cup break too, so it will be down to interim boss Paul Hall to get his players up for a tough task after taking just one point from their last five Championship games.

As for Burnley, they come into the clash sitting at the top of the table, three points clear of 2nd placed Sheffield Wednesday.

Vincent Kompany’s side have still only lost twice all season and they’ll be hopeful of strengthening their grip on top spot over the course of the busy festive period.

Now, ahead of the tie, a handful of our writers have issued their score predictions…

James Ray

“QPR and Burnley’s form coming into the international break couldn’t have been more different, but the spell on the training pitch will have given both the chance to recharge and prepare for this intriguing clash.

“You have to say the visitors look to have the edge though. QPR are managerless and after losing Beale, you fear that they could start to slip away from the play-off spots.

“Even if they still had Beale at the helm, it would’ve been hard to see them taking all three points. The R’s could snatch a point if they’re at the top of their game, but I’m going to have to go for a Burnley win.”

Score prediction: QPR 0-2 Burnley

1 of 12 What is this stadium called? Loftus Road Portman Road St Andrew's Hillsborough

Luke Phelps

“I’m intrigued to see how QPR come into this one, given the circumstances. I think they’l be more fired up than ever and with a month’s rest behind them, they should do well.

“There’s no Ilias Chair though who’s still at the World Cup, and he’ll be a miss. That for me gives a huge advantage to Burnley who will have more license to go and attack QPR.

“The R’s are pretty solid defensively but the question is whether they can nick a goal – I think they will, and I think they’ll claim an impressive point.”

Score prediction: QPR 1-1 Burnley