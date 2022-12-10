Swansea City team news and predicted XI to face Norwich City with key quartet all available

Swansea City host Norwich City in the Championship tomorrow afternoon.
The Swans will be keen to get back to winning ways after drawing four of their previous five league fixtures. Russell Martin’s side will be hoping for more firepower in the final third too after finding the net six times in their last five games.
As for Norwich City, they’ll be looking to improve upon their recent form too, having won just two of their last five matches. Breakthrough loan prospect Aaron Ramsey has been in fine form as of late and could cause problems for Swansea City’s defence going forward.
A win for the Swans could see them move as high as 4th if they are able to win, whilst Norwich City could also move into 4th if they can pick up all three points.
Swansea City team news
Liam Walsh is currently unavailable after rupturing his Achilles against Haverfordwest County during pre-season. The midfielder is now back out on the grass, but he still faces a long way back.
Michael Obafemi is unlikely to feature but Harry Darling will be available, as will returning World Cup quartet Ben Cabango, Joe Allen, Ollie Cooper and Olivier Ntcham.
Predicted XI (3-4-2-1)
Benda (GK)
Cabango
Darling
Wood
Manning
Fulton
Grimes
Latibeaudiere
Ntcham
Cooper
Piroe
Swansea City have played attractive football this season but have lacked cutting edge going forward in recent fixtures. Players such as Joel Piroe and Michael Obafemi have been unable to recreate last season’s goal-scoring form but have still been key players for the Swans during this campaign.
Youngsters such as Ollie Cooper and Nathan Wood have impressed so far and could play crucial roles in what could be a tightly-fought contest against an inconsistent Norwich City side.
The match kicks off at 15:00pm tomorrow afternoon.