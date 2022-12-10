‘Starting to look the part’ – Watford v Hull City prediction: The72

Watford host Hull City in the Championship at Sunday lunchtime this weekend.

Watford fans have Championship football back at Vicarage Road after the World Cup break and they’ll be hoping Slaven Bilic’s side can pick up where they left off a few weeks ago.

The Hornets came into the break on a run of one defeat in six. The strong form sees them sit in 4th place coming into this weekend’s round of fixtures and they’ll be keen to close the gap to the top two.

As for Hull City, Liam Rosenior will have been hoping the work put in with his new side over the break can help them rise away from the relegation zone over the coming weeks and months.

The Tigers are down in 20th as it stands, sitting only one point clear of the bottom three.

Now, ahead of this weekend’s tie, a handful of our writers have issued their score predictions…

James Ray

“Rosenior needs his Hull City side to start putting some results together if they want to put some distance between themselves and the relegation zone, and I anticipate he’ll be able to guide the club to safety this season.

“However, I think they’ll do well to take anything from this Sunday’s trip to Vicarage Road.

“Watford have won three of their last four games at home and although Hull are unbeaten in four away league games, the Hornets have the wind in their sails and are starting to look the part under Bilic. I’m going for a Watford win.”

Score prediction: Watford 2-1 Hull City

Luke Phelps

“Watford are really beginning to look like promotion contenders under Bilic. There’s definitely room for improvement, but I think Watford will be inside the top two or three come the end of the campaign.

“Hull meanwhile are taking some time to adjust to life under Rosenior. He’s a solid appointment but I still think Hull will do well to finish comfortably above the relegation zone this season.

“That being said, I reckon Watford will get through this game fairly easily.”

Score prediction: Watford 2-0 Hull City