Middlesbrough team news and predicted XI to face Luton Town with midfielder back in contention

Middlesbrough host Luton Town at the Riverside in the Championship later this afternoon.

Middlesbrough come into the game in good form, having won three and drawn the other in Michael Carrick’s last four games in charge. Their recent string of results has seen them go from the bottom three up to 15th, and a win today could see them into the top half.

Boro has kept the same starting eleven for the last four games and having gone on an unbeaten run during that time, there isn’t really any need to change a winning team.

However, given the recent break for the World Cup, the Boro boss has had an extensive period to work with his players and so may feel the need to tinker with formation and personnel.

Middlesbrough team news

The Teessiders took on Scottish side Hibs in a friendly over the international break and there were three notable absentees in Dael Fry, Isaiah Jones and Marc Bola all missing.

“Dael was ill. Izzy couldn’t make the game but it’s nothing serious and he’ll be fine. It was touch and go. They’ll be both back in training on Monday. Boles has had a bit of a knock on his knee, but he’s back in the next week or two as well,” Carrick told The Northern Echo.

It may mean that Bola will miss the clash with the Hatters, although Fry and Jones will be available.

As will midfielder Riley McGree, who was pictured in training this week ahead of today’s game. Many may have expected him to sit this one out given his recent World Cup exit with Australia, but he could keep his place in the side should Carrick see fit.

Forward Duncan Watmore has missed the last few games with a head injury and it is touch and go whether he will be available. Right-back Darnell Fisher is a long-term absentee.

Predicted XI

Steffen (GK)

Smith

Fry

Lenihan

Giles

Jones

Hackney

Howson

McGree

Akpom

Forss

Middlesbrough are expected to keep the same team that started in each of their last four games. The mantra of don’t change of a winning team may be a footballing cliché but it is accurate and as we’ve seen already in his short tenure, Carrick knows that.

McGree has played out of position at left-midfield, and his World Cup exploits and the potential return of Duncan Watmore could mean he is one to drop out if any. But the Australian has impressed on the left and so there is no need to tinker.