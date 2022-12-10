Bristol City team news and predicted XI to face Rotherham United with defender back in contention

Bristol City travel to Yorkshire to face Rotherham United in the Championship this afternoon.

The Robins will be desperate to improve upon their form from before the break after failing to win a league match in their previous five outings. Nigel Pearson’s side need to be more clinical in the final third too, scoring just two goals in their last five games.

It has been a mixed start to life as Millers manager for Matt Taylor, who currently find themselves in 16th place with one win in their last five matches. Despite this, a win against title challengers Sheffield United and a draw against Luton Town before the break will have undoubtedly boosted the morale of the squad.

A win for Bristol City could see them move into 15th if they are able to win, whilst Rotherham United would move as high back towards the top half if they are able to pick up all three points.

Bristol City team news

Youngster Ayman Benarous is sidelined for the rest of the campaign, after he underwent surgery for a ruptured ACL.

Tomas Kalas remains unavailable due to suffering a calf injury recently during recovery from a long-term knee issue. Kal Naismith sustained a calf injury in October against Coventry City but looks set to be available to face Rotherham United.

Kane Wilson is also questionable after picking up a knee injury against QPR in October. Despite picking up a minor injury whilst on international duty with Austria, Andreas Weimann looks set to be available.

George Tanner is now available again after serving a three-game suspension.

Predicted XI (3-4-1-2)

Bentley (GK)

Vyner

Naismith

Atkinson

Sykes

Williams

Scott

Dasilva

Weimann

Conway

Wells

It has been a tough campaign so far for Bristol City, who have struggled to find any real consistency since a promising start to the season. Weimann has been unable to replicate last season’s goal-scoring form and may continue to struggle on the weekend, and the Robins need their key players to come alive if they’re to avoid a relegation scrap.

The match kicks off at 15:00pm this afternoon.