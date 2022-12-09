The latest on Iliman Ndiaye’s Sheffield United future: Could Nottingham Forest reignite their interest in January?

Sheffield United have unearthed a gem in Iliman Ndiaye, who is returning to South Yorkshire after his exploits with Senegal at the World Cup.
The Senegalese international has shone in the Championship this season. He’s scored nine goals and assisted two more for the Blades, who currently sit in 2nd place of the table.
But Ndiaye’s future has been a talking point for a number of months now. The 22-year-old remains under contract until 2024 but Sheffield United are trying – and failing – to extend his deal.
So what’s the latest on Ndiaye’s future?
Writing for The Star, James Shield recently revealed that Sheffield United have been trying to get Ndiaye to sign an extended deal since last summer.
But Ndiaye is apparently unlikely to extend his stay as he and his representatives eye up more lucrative offers from elsewhere.
And since, Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom has given a clear stance on Ndiaye’s situation and future, saying:
“He knows we want him and we’ve made it clear but it’s up to his agent to come to the table and start talking. There’s been no conversations. We want him to stay, he’s happy, he knows it, but his representatives have got other things they want to do. They want him to explore that.
“But he’s our player, we’re relaxed about it. I’d love him to sign long-term here. There’s no secret, if a big bid comes in, no matter what I say and how much I don’t want to lose him, the club will sell him. If the bid is big enough, I’m sure they will sell him.”
And so it begs the question of whether anyone will come in for Ndiaye in the summer.
Expect a number of teams to already have an interest, and expect a few of those links to come to light in January.
One team that we know are – or at least have been – interested in Ndiaye, is Nottingham Forest.
Reports have revealed that the Reds had a concrete interest in Ndiaye last summer, but never made a move for the Blades hotshot – the same report from The Athletic revealed that Forest believed they could’ve signed Ndiaye for as little as £5million.
And given the Reds’ ongoing struggles in the Premier League, their lack of goal-scorers, and their willingness to spend money, a move for Ndiaye could be a realistic outcome in January.
It’s been suggested that Nottingham Forest’s January won’t be as busy as their summer transfer window, but that the club could be willing to splash some cash on the right player given their league position.
Whilst Ndiaye to Nottingham Forest seemingly remains a possibility, there might be other clubs more willing to put money on the table, and his recent World Cup showing will put him right in the shop window.