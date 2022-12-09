The latest on Iliman Ndiaye’s Sheffield United future: Could Nottingham Forest reignite their interest in January?

Sheffield United have unearthed a gem in Iliman Ndiaye, who is returning to South Yorkshire after his exploits with Senegal at the World Cup.

The Senegalese international has shone in the Championship this season. He’s scored nine goals and assisted two more for the Blades, who currently sit in 2nd place of the table.

But Ndiaye’s future has been a talking point for a number of months now. The 22-year-old remains under contract until 2024 but Sheffield United are trying – and failing – to extend his deal.

So what’s the latest on Ndiaye’s future?

Writing for The Star, James Shield recently revealed that Sheffield United have been trying to get Ndiaye to sign an extended deal since last summer.

But Ndiaye is apparently unlikely to extend his stay as he and his representatives eye up more lucrative offers from elsewhere.

And since, Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom has given a clear stance on Ndiaye’s situation and future, saying:

“He knows we want him and we’ve made it clear but it’s up to his agent to come to the table and start talking. There’s been no conversations. We want him to stay, he’s happy, he knows it, but his representatives have got other things they want to do. They want him to explore that.