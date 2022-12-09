Swansea City injury latest: Updates emerge on Obafemi, Darling, Cabango + more ahead of Norwich City tie

Swansea City are set to be without Michael Obafemi against Norwich City this weekend but Harry Darling and the Swans’ World Cup returnees will be available, Ian Mitchelmore has revealed.

Swansea City are gearing up for a return to Championship action after the World Cup break and they’ll see their clash with Norwich City as a good chance to strengthen their play-off bid.

Victory would lift them above the Canaries and likely into the top-six, with only one point separating the two heading into this weekend.

However, one man Russell Martin looks as though he’ll be without is striker Obafemi.

As cited by reporter Mitchelmore, Martin has revealed that the Irishman is unlikely to feature. It comes after he was withdrawn from a Republic of Ireland clash with Norway on November 17th.

There was positive news too though. Harry Darling will be available, as will World Cup returnees Joe Allen, Ollie Cooper, Ben Cabango and Olivier Ntcham. Liam Walsh is also back on the grass, although his return still won’t be any time soon.

A decent bill of health…

The international break has given all clubs a good chance to recharge and recover ahead of the busy festive schedule, even if it has meant an extended absence of Championship football.

Martin and Swansea will be hoping to have benefitted from the break after a tricky run beforehand.

They’ll know that the visit of Norwich City will be a tough one though. Even though the Canaries have underachieved and underwhelmed for much of the season, beating them will still be a good marker of just where the Swans stand in this season’s play-off fight.