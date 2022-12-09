Sheffield Wednesday ‘looking at’ two or three free agents, Darren Moore reveals

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore has said they are looking at ‘two or three’ more free agents who could come on trial with the club.

Sheffield Wednesday have recently been casting an eye over former Brighton and Hove Albion youngster Ayo Tanimowo, who was let go by the Premier League club in the summer.

It emerged earlier this week that he was fielded for the Owls’ U21s in a clash with Huddersfield Town’s B side, helping them to a 3-0 win over the Terriers.

Now, when quizzed on Tanimowo, Moore told Yorkshire Live that they are yet to make a decision on the defender’s situation.

That wasn’t all he revealed though, stating that there are ‘two or three’ more players who are without a club that the Owls are looking at with a view to offering them a trial. Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“He’s (Tanimowo) one we looked at and are still looking at.

“We’ve not made a decision as yet with him, but he acquitted himself really well against Huddersfield. We’ve had him training with the seniors this week too. We’ll come together as a staff after the weekend and make a decision on him.

“There are two or three others too that are we talking about. If we feel there’s a benefit to us getting them in and trialling them with us and the trial having a purpose and reason then we’ll have a look at them.

“But what we’re not just going to do is open trials just for anybody to come in. If it’s a position we’re not looking to strengthen then what’s the point? But there are two or three that we’re looking at now but we haven’t decided just yet whether to give them a trial or not.”

1 of 12 Which club does Adam Reach play for now? West Brom Birmingham City Wigan Athletic Ipswich Town

Shrewd deals to be done?

Of course, it remains to be seen if Tanimowo is offered a deal with Sheffield Wednesday and if the other players on their radar are even going to be offered trials with the club.

However, the free agent market does present the chance for clubs like Wednesday to make shrewd deals. EFL clubs can recruit well by looking at youngsters who have been let go by teams higher up the ladder, providing a cheap way to bolster their academy and senior ranks.

It could also open the door for some of the U21 group’s more senior members to get out and taste some first-team football too, so it will be interesting to see if any come through the doors at Hillsborough in the coming weeks.