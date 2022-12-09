Rotherham United unlikely to swoop for Exeter City ace in January, but summer move not ruled out

Exeter City’s Jevani Brown is ‘unlikely to be a January target’ for Rotherham United, reports Rotherham Advertiser’s Paul Davis.

Matt Taylor left Exeter City to take on the Rotherham United job back in October.

He replaced the longstanding former Millers boss Paul Warne and has since made a steady start to life in the Championship, with his side currently sitting in 16th place of the Championship table.

And since his arrival, there’s been talk online about Taylor possibly raiding his former club for new players in January, specifically Brown.

The former Jamaican international has scored nine goals and assisted eight more in 19 League One outings so far this season.

But speaking in the recent fans forum, Taylor is said to have played down the possibility of swooping for Brown in January – but not the possibility of a move next summer.

Davis tweeted: