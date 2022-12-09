Opinion: Sheffield Wednesday have to prioritise a new contract for 33-year-old

Sheffield Wednesday’s 2022/23 campaign could end up being make or break for plenty of people at the club.

Sheffield Wednesday are in a strong position as it stands, but the fight for a return to the Championship is a competitive one.

Plenty of stars see their deals with the Owls expire at the end of the season, and if League One’s 3rd-placed side are unable to return to the second-tier, you get the feeling a fair few could head for the exit door in the summer.

However, one man Wednesday simply need to hold onto beyond the end of this season is key midfielder Barry Bannan.

Bannan’s contract situation…

As it stands, the Sheffield Wednesday captain is out of contract at the end of the 2022/23 campaign.

Many thought he might head for the exit door after the Owls’ relegation to the third-tier in 2021 but he stuck around, and then again when they missed out on an immediate return to the Championship last season.

The 33-year-old committed himself to the club and their bid to bring second-tier football back to Hillsborough, so there can be no doubting his loyalty.

Bannan is still one of the division’s best players too. He plays an influential role in the middle of the park for Darren Moore’s side, notching up four goals and six assists in 19 League One games thus far. His leadership and experience combined with his technical ability puts him head and shoulders above the rest, and losing him would be massive.

If Wednesday are successful in their promotion bid, they’ll need Bannan’s experience of the second-tier to aid them on their return. And if they’re not, losing a player of his quality in League One could level the playing field to their rivals somewhat.

At 33 and with his deal expiring next summer, there is a slight feeling that this season could be somewhat of a last dance for Bannan at Hillsborough before heading elsewhere to see out his playing days. But, the hope has to be that he can end his career with Sheffield Wednesday.

There are plenty of pressing matters to deal with for Moore and co, but resolving Bannan’s future has to be a priority.