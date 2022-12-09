Nigel Pearson confirms Bristol City’s stance over defender’s immediate future

Bristol City boss Nigel Pearson has confirmed the club will not be recalling Ryley Towler from his AFC Wimbledon loan in January.

Bristol City youngster Towler has been a big hit since linking up with the Dons in the summer.

He’s been a mainstay in Johnnie Jackson’s backline and has helped them keep four consecutive clean sheets to continue their seven-game League two unbeaten streak over the past six weeks or so.

His form has inevitably led to questions over a winter return to Ashton Gate and reports stated earlier this week that his situation at AFC Wimbledon was being watched closely by League One clubs.

However, Pearson has now made it clear to Bristol World that the Robins will not be recalling Towler this winter.

He told the outlet that a full season with AFC Wimbledon will help his development greatly. When asked if he’d be recalled, Pearson responded:

“No, he is a player that will benefit greatly from having a full season with them.