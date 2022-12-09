Mowbray reveals Sunderland transfer ‘conversations’ and discusses potential loan exits ahead of January

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray says his side will not be ‘blitzing’ the January transfer window, but reveals that there’s players on the Black Cats’ radar.

Sunderland look to be in good shape as we close in on the January transfer window.

Just four games stand between the Black Cats and 2023 and Mowbray’s men could yet find themselves in the top-six come the New Year.

They currently occupy 10th after their impressive 3-0 win over Millwall last time out, leaving them just a point outside the top-six.

And speaking to Sunderland Echo, Mowbray has further discussed his side’s plans for the January transfer window, saying:

“We’ve talked about some names but you never know for sure until you make those calls whether it’s feasible. “Some of that is also about the younger players, whether you think that rather than them being around the periphery of the squad, they should try and go on loan and play 20 games before the end of the season so they’re better placed to come back and really compete.