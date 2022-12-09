Mowbray reveals Sunderland transfer ‘conversations’ and discusses potential loan exits ahead of January

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray says his side will not be ‘blitzing’ the January transfer window, but reveals that there’s players on the Black Cats’ radar.
Sunderland look to be in good shape as we close in on the January transfer window.
Just four games stand between the Black Cats and 2023 and Mowbray’s men could yet find themselves in the top-six come the New Year.
They currently occupy 10th after their impressive 3-0 win over Millwall last time out, leaving them just a point outside the top-six.
And speaking to Sunderland Echo, Mowbray has further discussed his side’s plans for the January transfer window, saying:
“We’ve talked about some names but you never know for sure until you make those calls whether it’s feasible.
“Some of that is also about the younger players, whether you think that rather than them being around the periphery of the squad, they should try and go on loan and play 20 games before the end of the season so they’re better placed to come back and really compete.
“Those are the sorts of conversations we’re having, rather than necessarily being definitive about players [coming in].”
Sunderland do have a number of young first-team players who could perhaps benefit from a potential loan move in the second half of the season; names like Trai Hume perhaps, Jay Matete, or goalkeeper Jacob Carney.
But Mowbray is set to welcome back the likes of Ross Stewart and Dan Ballard in the coming fixtures and the return of both will be like two new signings in itself for Mowbray.
The Black Cats boss continued:
“The squad is actually beefing up a bit with the injured players coming back and so as it stands, I don’t see us going out and blitzing the window, bringing in four or five players. We might cause ourselves problems doing that.”