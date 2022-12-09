Millwall see off EFL competition in race to sign 19-year-old, report claims

Millwall are poised to sign Metropolitan Police midfielder Josh Keeya, a report from Football League World has said.

Millwall currently have a number of young players who are hopeful of holding down regular senior roles at The Den.

Of course, the likes of Billy Mitchell and Danny McNamara have been mainstays for a while now and Tyler Burey is often called upon by Gary Rowett, but loaned out talents like Alex Mitchell and Bersart Topalloj will also be keen to break into the senior side after impressing for the academy and out on loan.

Now, as per a report from Football League World, the Lions are set to recruit another hopeful starlet.

They state that 19-year-old midfielder Josh Keeya, who plies his trade in non-league football with Metropolitan Police, is set to link up Millwall. Other EFL sides have been keen, but after inviting him to train with the club in November, Keeya has been offered a move to The Den.

One for the future?

Plenty of young players have started out in non-league football and worked their way into the EFL, and Keeya will be hopeful that he can be one of the next to follow that path and make a name for himself in the professional game.

At 19, he’ll likely arrive as a promising talent that will need developing and nurturing before being thrust into the limelight, but it will be hoped that he can make a senior breakthrough in the years to come.

It makes for a low-risk addition for Millwall and they’ll be hopeful that Keeya can reward their faith and kick on under their watch.