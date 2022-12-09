‘May just edge them out’ – Rotherham United v Bristol City prediction: The72

Rotherham United host Bristol City at the AESSEAL New York Stadium in the Championship this weekend.

Rotherham United have been solid this campaign, sitting in 16th place after 21 games played. Their main goal for the season will have been to maintain their Championship status and they have gone the right way about it so far.

Before the World Cup break, the Millers endured a tough run of games, winning just one of their last seven, losing four and drawing the other two. This inconsistency has seen them slip down the table slightly, yet a win could take them back into the top half if other results go their way.

They host a Bristol City side who are arguably in even worse form. Nigel Pearson’s side have won one of their last eight in all competitions, scoring just four goals during that time. They sit below Rotherham United by two points and two places, and a win would see them leapfrog their opponents.

Ahead of this weekend’s tie, a handful of The72’s writers have made their score predictions for the clash…

Oli Dixon

“Both sides aren’t at their best at the moment and are marooned in lower midtable as a result. A win for either side will go a long way in helping them improve on their current league position, and so there is a lot at stake and it is tough to call a winner.

“Rotherham United drew and won in their two games before the international break and I think they will look to carry this slightly better momentum into the game with Bristol City tomorrow and the Millers may just edge them out. A narrow victory for the home side in this one.”

Score prediction: Rotherham United 1-0 Bristol City

James Ray

“Rotherham endured some tough games before the international break but they did manage to arrest the slide coming into the extended spell off, so it will be hoped they can kick on with a good win here.

“I think I give them the edge over Bristol City too. After a promising star, Pearson’s side were dismal before the break. They needed the time off to reset but if they can’t improve soon, they could be in real danger this season.

“The Millers might take all three points in front of the home faithful too. I’m backing them to extend Bristol City’s woes.”

Score prediction: Rotherham United 1-0 Bristol City