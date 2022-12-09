‘If and when he becomes available’ – Preston boss on potential Aston Villa player swoop

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe has confirmed his side’s interest in Aston Villa youngster Cameron Archer.

Archer spent the second half of last season on loan at Preston North End.

He netted seven goals in 20 Championship outings for the Lilywhites before returning to Villa Park, where he’s made six Premier League appearances in this campaign.

Ahead of January, talk of another loan move for Archer has been picking up, and his older brother Jordan – who plays for Preston’s Championship rivals QPR – revealed that Cameron would favour a temporary return to Deepdale.

And speaking to LancsLive about the possibility of another loan move for Archer, Lowe said:

“I’ve got to respect Unai Emery, with what he wants to do with Cam and the football club. Until then, we cannot disclose anything because he’s not our player. We won’t be the only club interested.”

Several teams were linked with Archer last summer. Recently though, Sunderland have been linked with a January loan move alongside several unnamed Championship sides.

“I think he will be champing at the bit to play footy, definitely, like most youngsters who are in Premier League teams and not playing,” Lowe continued.

“The most important thing for any young lad is to be playing football. It’d be unfair of me to keep talking about him, but if and when he becomes available then we’ll act.”

Archer to Deepdale…

Lowe often plays it cautious when discussing potential signings. But there seems to be a good case for Archer returning to Preston in the New Year.

Given his brother’s comments and now Lowe’s comments, the fact that Archer does seem to be heading for a January loan and that he prevailed at Preston last time round, Archer returning to Deepdale seems to be growing in likeliness.

But there’ll be a lot of teams interested.

Villa will surely want Archer to go to a club that’s competing near the top end of the Championship table (should they decide to sedn him to a Championship club, that is) and if the Lilywhites fall down the table before January, they could be overlooked.

Still, there seems to be a strong chance that Archer returns, and it would be a huge boost to Preston’s top-six hopes.