‘I am just saying…’ – Coventry City boss on Viktor Gyokeres’ future amid Burnley links

Coventry City boss Mark Robins has insisted that striker Viktor Gyokeres will not be sold in January.

Gyokeres is once again flourishing in the Championship with Coventry City.

The Swedish international has netted nine goals so far this season, coming after his 17-goal haul in the second tier last time round.

And recent reports have linked the 24-year-old with a January move to Burnley.

But speaking to CoventryLive ahead of this weekend’s clash v Reading, Sky Blues boss Robins had this to say on his star striker:

“Obviously everyone is doing a job on him [Gyokeres] to try to sell him in January but that ain’t happening.”

He added:

“I haven’t asked for any reassurances but I am just saying there’s absolutely zero chance that he will be sold in January.”

Burnley are said to be in the market for a new no.9 as we approach January, but the Clarets are also said to be reluctant to spend big on any new signings.

Coventry City meanwhile are in a bit of turmoil right now, after being handed an eviction notice from their stadium but with a takeover deal said to be close to completion.

As per CoventryLive, prospective Coventry owner Doug King has previously assured fans that the club won’t be selling their key assets in January.

Burnley to turn their attention elsewhere?

Burnley need a striker – that we know. Gyokeres would be a great signing for Vincent Kompany’s side but an expensive one, and it does’t seem like a likely one now either.

Robins is understandably keen to keep hold of the striker with Coventry City going through this off-field drama but also looking like top-six candidates in the Championship.

So Burnley might need to look elsewhere to bolster their attacking ranks in January – there’s plenty of names around but whether or not Burnley will find the right man, and for the right price, remains to be seen.

Coventry return to action v Reading this weekend, and Burnley v QPR.