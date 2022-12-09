Hull City offload 2021 signing to National League club in permanent deal

Hull City midfielder Andy Cannon has completed a move to Wrexham for an undisclosed fee, it has been confirmed.

Hull City recruited Cannon in the summer of 2021, snapping him up after his contract with Portsmouth expired.

However, the midfielder has seen limited action at the MKM Stadium since making the move to Humberside. He’s appear only 17 times across all competitions and spent time on loan with Stockport County over the second half of last season.

He did play in five of the first seven league games for the Tigers earlier in the season but he’s hasn’t been involved in a Championship matchday squad since August.

Now, as announced on the club’s official website, Cannon has left the club ahead of the January window.

National League big spenders Wrexham have swooped in to snap up the 26-year-old, bringing him in for an undisclosed fee. Cannon’s deal with Hull was due to expire at the end of the season, although the option for a further 12 months was there.

Best for all…

Cannon has dropped down the pecking order under Shota Arveladze and despite a change in management, it didn’t look like he was going to be re-entering the fray under Liam Rosenior.

An exit now means that the Tigers can still land a fee for his services, ultimately making a profit on the free transfer deal they struck for him in the summer of 2021.

It allows Cannon to go and make a fresh start now too, rather than waiting around for the right move to come along throughout January and maybe even beyond that.

He’ll be keen to help Wrexham in their bid to make a long-awaited EFL return, with the club sitting in 2nd.